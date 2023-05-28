Veteran actress Rita Edochie has continued to throw her weight behind Yul's first wife, May, amid their marital drama

In a new statement, the moviemaker stated that May was the only wife the Edochie family recognised

According to Rita, May and Yul did legal, traditional and church weddings; her latest statement has stirred reactions

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie in the latest post via her social media timeline, has shared the family’s stance on Yul Edochie’s marital drama as she continues to support the actor's first wife, May.

Rita, who is the wife of legendary actor, Pete Edochie’s younger brother, Tony Edochie in an Instagram on Sunday, May 28, called Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, a ‘side chic’ as she stated that the whole family was behind May.

Rita Edochie says May is the only recognised wife. Credit: @yuledochie @ritaedochie

The veteran actress expressed optimism that May would have the last laugh while revealing that was the only recognised wife.

Her extract from her post read:

“My darling daughter queen may Yul Edochie, you were married legally traditionally and church wedding by Yul Edochie and that is the reason you are the only legit, verified, and known wife of Yul Edochie fully recognised by the entire family of the Edochies."

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's post

mabelogieva:

"Please settle both parties.. you are a Mother. Stop all these drama. Every body get God too.. Remember Yul has kids with Judy Austin.. Even if they break up, the connection will still be there.. YUL is an adult. Cal both parties and settled their differences.. it is well."

lifeofmigos3:

"Mama cloutina. please tell us your own marital story. Can you just allow nature to take its place? Are you God? Let them be and face your own children and business. May don even tire for ur post."

muchatitsits:

"Regina Daniels was married with someone's husband who is old enough to be his father nobody posted or fighted her so why are you fighting with Judy Austin what makes Yu Edo to find another woman if May was perfect?"

itsbettysseason:

"Mother in law of the year."

ellagold999:

"This woman is a home breaker,u think u are peppering Judy Austin but I tell u madam u are causing more pain to this family,ur post this days is becoming so irritating...u have understand that is only when u post about yul's family u get more likes and comment so u choose to keep disgrac!ng ur old self jesike."

Rita Edochie fires prayer for May

Rita Edochie, an aunty to actor Yul Edochie prayed hard over the marital crisis between Yul and his two wives since the demise of his son, Kambilichukwu.

Not relenting on her mission to slam Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin, who has been accused of remaining insensitive since the family started mourning, Rita took to TikTok to say a powerful prayer for the bereaved wife, May.

In her prayers, Rita asked God to destroy every evil the enemy has done against May and her marriage with the actor.

