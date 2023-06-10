Veteran Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu who is also the uncle of Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has sparked reactions online with his birthday post dedicated to his niece

Dele's post is coming weeks after Sophia Momodu had constantly fired shots at Davido, calling him out as a deadbeat father

The veteran media mogul, in a recent post shared on his Instagram page, celebrated Sophia while also urging her to calm down

Famous Nigerian media mogul, journalist and former presidential candidate Chief Dele Momodu has sparked reactions online with a post he shared on his page to celebrate his niece, Sophia.

Chief Dele's post was dedicated to Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, as she turned a year older.

Ace journalist Dele Momodu celebrates niece Sophia while begging her to calm down with Davido. Photo credit: @delemomoduovation/@sophiamomodu/@davido

However, the birthday post carried more than just new-age wishes; instead, it sounded like a message of advice to the fashion connoisseur amidst her online battle with her baby father, Davido.

See Chief Dele Momodu's post asking Sophia to calm down and take things easy with Davido:

See how netizens reacted to Dele Momodu's post pleading with Sophia to calm down

@lady_jay9995:

"Just love the CALM DOWN part of this message.. It’s hard being a single mum, this I know first hand as am one. And worst is to have a baby daddy that’s capable of providing but choose not to for reasons best known to him. But I always say, whatever you put out there on the internet remains forever and comes back to hunt you or your child."

@dufie_m:

"After calming down pls advise her to marry this year. So everyone can have peace. Thanks."

@eraggs01:

"Make she calm down oo! Make she no go burn your cable wen you don build with the Adeleke's for years! Pls add baby calm down music track."

@maryboma195_:

"Good one sir .. let her calm down ooo .. if Davido no take care of him pikin ..you are up to the task.. Happy birthday."

@isozkid:

"She needs to calm down, no matter what she said if she like make she move to agege we all know that Davido is a responsible father."

@starkeskate:

"She needs to move on and marry someone. She continues to hurt herself by hoping Davido will marry many wives at a go."

@suzanrichards921:

"Lol it’s the calm down for me sir Happy birthday Sophia Jah bless always."

@arungwa_lulu:

"Davido wants Imade to move in with chioma and himself. Na by force? If na me, I no go gree. Before she go hear say her enemy pikin don go drown for swimming pool while Davido and chioma dey fiki faka."

@adelaja_ann:

"Happy birthday @thesophiamomodu may God bless ur new age, ur uncle has said it all, l know it's painful to feel or think you will be taking care of your daughter alone, but it's fear of the unknown, her father will do his bits with time, just let the dust settle, Imade is David's first seed, he dare not mis- treat nor ignore her, just calm down and go about your duties as her mother."

@mide____b:

"@delemomoduovation why does she has to go through all this humiliation from him. Why? She should calm down.. na wa ooo."

"The longer you stay silent protecting him, the slower you heal": Sophia Momodu continues to drag Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer, Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently called him out for allegedly being a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia first hinted at Davido not taking up his fatherly responsibilities after she posted online about wanting to change Imade's surname from Adeleke to Momodu.

In a new development, the mother of one has continued her online rant about Davido on her Snapchat page.

