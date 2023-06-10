Internationally loved Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid has stirred emotions online with a shocking revelation he recently made about his colleague Wande Coal

Wizkid shared with his audience that Wande Coal did something to him that he can never forget during the early days of his career when he was broke and had nowhere to go

The Essence crooner noted that Wande Coal would always hold a dear place in his heart; he made this declaration while performing at a show in London

Renowned Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid has got people talking online after he revealed on stage why Wande Coal is very special to him.

Wizzy said while performing that Wande Coal was the only one who had always been there for him, even when he was broke and still struggling.

The revelation had left many hailing Wizkid for not forgetting such a person who was there when he had no one to help him.

Big Wiz made this unveiling of his relationship with Wande Coal while performing at a show in London.

Fans reacted to the revelation noting that now they understood why Wizkid had always held WC in very high esteem.

Watch the clip where Wizkid made the revelation below:

See the reactions that Wizzy's revelation stirred online

