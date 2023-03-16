Nigerian Afrobeats lords Wizkid and Wande Coal gave their fans a blink of excitement to relish for the time being

The Made in Lagos crooner was seen together with his mentor and colleague Wande Coal as they hung out together on a beach

The video of the duo making the rounds on social media depicted that they were working on a project together

Two much-loved Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Wizkid and Wande Coal, were spotted together on a beach.

The relationship between the two stars has continued to amaze their fans and music lovers.

Wizkid and Wande Coal seen together on the beach Credit: @wizkid, @wandecoal

Source: Instagram

The two sound lords appeared to be in a setting that depicted a shot for a music video, as netizens expressed anticipation for what was to come.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react

__realdiamond:

"Already better than davido’s unreleased album. "

miss_dornu:

"Popsi’s skin is skinning.❤️"

generalmoney1:

Are you sure wizkid is 34 years man is 5 years old

son_medan:

"This guy unreleased songs don dey plenty e be like say we go write petition oooo."

nailedbyzlatan:

"Always minding his chills.❤️"

comrade_ajibola_aderemi:

"Chai see better song omo tbis wan don outshine obo snippet with dj khaled o"

_ola_wealth:

"You see WC you see Wizkid, Love them."

Maya Angelou revealed as the voice in Wizkid’s hit song Everyday

At the beginning of Wizkid's global hit song Everyday, a female voice is heard talking about what love means and how grateful she is to have experienced it.

The voice was revealed to belong to the late poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, and actress Maya Angelou.

According to fans, finding out who the voice belongs to and the quote gave the song a new meaning.

"If you can't sing, pray": Portable bashes Rexxie over his song with Wizkid, video trends

Controversial Afro-pop singer, Portable has sparked reactions online after a trending clip of him mocking his colleague, Rexxie, went viral.

The Zazu crooner, in the viral clip, trolled Rexxie for using a similar line to one of his most famous lines.

Portable then noted that being a singer is no joke, and if Rexxie can't sing, he should stay in his lane as a producer or pray.

Source: Legit.ng