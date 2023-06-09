Nigerian Nollywood star Charles Okocha caught the undivided attention of his countrymen with his recent link-up with Hilda Baci

Legit.ng reported that the sensational hype man was among the celebrities who showed up for Hilda during her Cookathon

Sharing a video of him meeting the kitchen expert, many were surprised to see the vibrant actor communicate in a calm state

Nigerian Nollywood superstar Charles Okocha stunned fans and netizens with a recent video of his link-up with celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

In a clip he shared on social media, the fantastic influencer lost his hyperactive self in the few minutes he spoke with Hilda.

Charles Okocha links up with Hilda Baci Credit: @charles_okocha, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Charles disclosed that he was happy to have graced Hilda’s event during her tournament to beat the Guinness world record.

The actor mentioned that although he had two events to attend that day, he just decided to show up and cheer her up for taking a phenomenal step in history.

See reactions to Charles Okocha meeting Hilda Baci

Nigerians quickly noticed that the actor lost his razz phonetics and spoke normally to the super chef. See some of the reactions captured by Legit.ng:

ken.moore.969:

"Jay z will be disappointed hearing you say ewo ooo."

greatness_jay:

"You are from Californiayeah and you shouting ‘ewoooo'."

mr.chukwi_:

"Ewo ooooo the Igbo boy came out once."

eagletdavinson:

"E get the kind makeup gals dey do they won't look same again ."

