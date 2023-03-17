Singer Wizkid has stirred sweet reactions from his followers on social media after sharing pictures showing what he has been up to

The singer was spotted alongside colleague, Wande Coal, at a fancy beach house where they were also joined by other friends

One social media user who reacted urged the singer to fully return to Lagos in other to get more inspiration for his music

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is currently in Lagos, Nigeria and he seems to be having a great time at home.

Just recently, the MIL hitmaker took to his Instagram page with pictures showing his fans and followers what he has been up to.

Wizkid and Wande Coal storm luxury beach house. Photo: @wizkiddayo

Apparently, the top music star and his respected colleague, Wande Coal, spent time at a luxury beach house in the city.

Wizkid and Wande Coal were seen chilling just by a snooker table as they enjoyed the game together.

From indications, the two were joined by other friends as some ladies were seen chilling in the swimming pool.

Check out the pictures below:

Wizkid’s fans react

djspicey said:

"Black Diamond x Biggest Bird."

yanta.my.water_ said:

"The conqueror, the tiger, the leopard, the lion is here ."

trammania_ said:

"Wizi just dey give me joy anyhow."

oluwadona_success said:

"Wizzy you are offending with your fendi."

henryrogbe said:

"Move back to lagos and get good vibe to make good music like before ... your today songs aren't as good as before... you need to go back to the source ."

mayorpixels said:

"You guys commenting wizzy and hailing him and can say the truth about the pics he uploaded.... What is this does he not have a media team or what."

