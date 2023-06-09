It seems like the new cat saga isn't dying down anytime soon, as Davido's cousin and singer B-Red weighs in and reveals how Burna Boy got to meet OBO for the first time

B-Red, who was recently on Echoroom, weighed in on the trending conversation about his cousin Davido and calling Burna Boy a new cat on the block

The son of Governor Adeleke revealed during his interview on Echoroom how Burna Boy got to meet Davido and himself for the first time during a show they went for in Port-Harcourt in 2012

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular rapper and singer, B-Red has joined the trending conversation about Davido calling Burna Boy a new cat on the block.

During an interview he had with Echoroom, he revealed how the African Giant chased down Davido and himself years back when they went to perform at a show in Port-Harcourt.

Davido's cousin, B-Red, weighs in on the New Cat saga and shares how Burna Boy used to chase OBO's car. Photo credit: @bredhkn/@davido/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He revealed that Burna Boy ran after their car shouting how much he loved Davido.

B-Red also shared how he introduced Davido to Wizkid and warned him about the OBO's impending growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido's cousin B-Red reveals how Burna Boy used to run after OBO:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@crypto_dc__:

"No matter how una take mention wizkid name he will never put mouth in this new cats stuff."

@osazuwa_best64:

"E dey very obvious say these guy and e cousin dey hate on burna, y e come be say na wen the guy dey do wetin so many people for the industry nor fit do dem dey come dey wan bring am down. The funniest thing be say burna and wiz not be there mate."

@osas_ogie24:

"This one na dependent cat."

@bigwiz614:

"What ever you here from this guy is a lie, 2020 he tell his follow to start comment made in Lagos flop so that it can start trending,I can remember his interview in 2019 saying that he never spoke to wizkid before and he is the one here saying wizkid is discussing with him."

@big_agent_001:

"Lol person talk say Tunde Ednut na “failed cat” for the Nigeria Music Industry!"

@only_the_brave222:

"Why is the accent different the one he was talking about wizkid and then burna boy or na this loud they lie for me."

@ogsmart5577:

"Please make una go drag b red no be David talk am."

@adebuga1:

"See cat charley sef dey lie @bredhkn kwontunu."

@successful_vardy:

"Omo burna is bigger than OBO if you don’t agree go to court."

Fans react as Burna Boy finally breaks silence after Davido’s controversial video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to make headlines after fellow music star, Davido, called him a ‘new cat’.

Recall that the DMW boss had classified Burna as a new cat alongside Rema, Fireboy, Asake and more artistes while explaining how he and Wizkid were the first artistes to blow up.

Shortly after Davido’s controversial video went viral, a number of netizens awaited Burna Boy’s reaction, but it didn’t have to be for long.

Source: Legit.ng