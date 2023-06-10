Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy has landed in Turkey ahead of his performance at the Champions League final

A trending video showed Burna Boy with a fan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where the final match will take place between Manchester City and Inter Milan

The new video has stirred excitement among many of the singer's fans as he continues to trend on social media

Music star Burna Boy is set to become the first Nigerian and African artiste to headline the UEFA Champions League final as EPL champions, Manchester City will go head to head against Serie A giants Inter Milan in the final match on Saturday, June 6.

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy was confirmed as co-headliner at the Pepsi UCL final Kick-off show, where he will thrill fans before the commencement of the match.

Burna Boy is set to become the first African to perform at the Champions League. Credit: @burnaboygram

The Nigerian star will perform alongside Brazilian singer Anitta, and Swedish DJ and record producer, Alesso.

A video trending online showed the singer has landed in Turkey ahead of his performance as he was spotted at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy in Turkey

See some of the comments below:

KingMudry:

"Burna boy will cashout big time and put Ghana music on the map in this evening UCL final…."

Thorpshy1807:

"Burna boy Abeg make ur performance good make man city win oh ."

Tspfresh

"I swear this ain’t even about clout chasing @burnaboy is the biggest artist ever out of Africa.. man is global asf right now."

AnthonyC_Eri:

"Burna Boy will reportedly earn up to $2 million for his UEFA Champions League final performance on June 10."

