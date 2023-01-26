Singer Yemi Alade has taken to social media with a series of Twitter posts dismissing rumours of her pregnancy for an African president

The Mama Africa singer shared an emoticon of a pregnant lady amid rumours that she’s expecting for the president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé

In a different post, the singer referred to the false stories as ‘ment’ and many were spotted in her comment section reacting

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has dashed the hopes of fans and supporters who have been deceived into thinking she’s expecting a child soon.

The singer took to her official Twitter page with posts rubbishing viral rumours that she has taken in for the president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.

Yemi Alade reacts to rumour of her pregnancy for Togo president. Photo: @yemialade/@presidencetg

Source: Instagram

The Mama Africa crooner started off by sharing emoticons that downplayed the idea that she is with a child.

In a different post, the singer didn’t mince her words as she reduced the false stories to ‘ment’.

See her tweets below:

Social media users react

@lopezcisco007 said:

"Make nobody pressure person this year oo."

@eva_empire said:

"It's either she's pregnant or she has a new song coming through."

@AmWonderking1 said:

"Is Johnny responsible for the ."

@Phil_trillz said:

"Na you get belle abi na tomorrow."

@Bonifacenwabu said:

"Pregnant of what???? Is it for eba! Is it for GARRI!!"

Yemi Alade cries out after getting robbed in Abidjan

Still in a related story about the singer, Legit.ng previously reported that Yemi Alade was robbed of all her money and valuables in Abidjan and she shared her plight on social media.

The music diva in her post revealed that after she stepped out of her hotel room, some people went in and took all the money they could find.

When asked if the CCTV had been checked, Yemi noted that the suspects were denying their involvement in the crime.

As expected, the post sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some expressing concern for the music star.

One IG user who reacted wrote:

"This was definitely done by the hotel staffs. They don’t steal like this in Abidjan never!"

Source: Legit.ng