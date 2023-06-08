A Nigerian girl, Annastecia, was completely shaken up when she saw the sad comments her coursemates made about her

The students had utilised a popular anonymous messaging site to share their thoughts about Annastecia

The majority of the comments seen in the video depicted a strong feeling of resentment, jealousy and anger

While it has become practically impossible to be on the good side of everyone, a Nigerian lady, however, never thought that her case could get so bad.

The lady simply identified as Annastecia shared her experience on TikTok after her coursemates anonymously vented their opinions about her.

For some time now, students in higher institutions in Nigeria have been using a viral anonymous messaging site to talk about each other.

Her coursemates hopped on the site and rendered their remarks which portrayed a high feeling of jealousy from most of her colleagues.

While some taunted her for carrying over school courses, others jealously remarked that her beauty only stemmed from the excessive usage of bleaching cream.

Sharing the screenshots via TikTok, Annastecia said she was already tired of being the receiver of such hateful comments.

"I am tired", she wrote.

Nigerians console Annastecia over hurtful comments from coursemates

@toyosii.baby said:

"This is how you know that you’re actually fine."

@chixom4 commented:

"They are hating but old be careful."

@dimma930 said:

"Lol. Please annastecia which cream you dey use."

@oneandonlystarboy reacted:

"Anonymous never complete if dem no mention my name."

@0fficial_ivy reacted:

"Be like na only you the boys dey follow cause why so many haters."

@timeless_mercy said:

"Na you dey reign."

@sunshine_184 cried:

"I saw shege in my own."

@sylvi_ee.xo reacted:

"The hate! God. Babe pls be careful o. Mind the friends sef wey dey follow u talk."

@mimi_2112 said:

"Omo I don tire oh. Even when I don't talk or not they must still call my name in the anonymous, people will just hate you for no reason."

@pizzylola added:

"It's obvious say nah girls dey drop hate comments in this anonymous. Fear who no fear my gender."

@annayo wrote:

"Like is it a crime to be beautiful? Why so much hate?"

@mismelanin added:

"Same thing happened to me. All the messages was about meee. I was just laughing and sending stickers."

