Popular singer, Yemi Alade has shared photos of herself and her siblings as they celebrate their mother's birthday

Yemi shared the beautiful family photos and gushes about her dear mother as she added another year.

She also thanked her mother for raising and tolerating her while growing up, fans and colleagues have joined the singer in celebrating her mother's birthday

Popular Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade revealed the faces of her handsome siblings and her dear mother in a beautiful-looking family photo.

Singer Yemi Alade Shares Beautiful Family Photos With Siblings To Celebrate Her Mother's Birthday. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Yemi and her other male siblings were in a celebration mood as they mark the birthday of their mother, Helen Uzoma who appeared happy having her children around.

Yemi Alade had earlier shared photos of her mum alone on her verified Instagram page and showered her with beautiful words:

"I'm so thankful that you chose me, birthed me, nurtured me , love me, bless me, tolerate me. Understand me, guide me.❤

I just want to shower you with love and praises for as long as God is on the throne in our lives.

Happy birthday Mummy @helenmamaafrica."

See the post below:

Yemi who is still in the mood for her mother's birthday shared another set of photos with her two other male siblings with the celebrant and the images came out so good.

Check out her post below:

Fans and colleagues reactions

A couple of Yemi Alade's fans and celebrity friends have commented on her family photos and sent their birthday wishes to her mum.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Realna_homy12:

"Your brothers fine o see d way dem enter eye happy birthday ma'am."

Hofeshhomes:

"Happy birthday Ma’am."

Omotomide00:

"So beautiful."

Anita_okoye:

"Awwww Bless! Happy Birthday Mummy."

Dj_timyok_232:

"Best wishes mam."

Obanlaadetolani:

"Happy prosperous birthday to mummy she will live long to witness more."

