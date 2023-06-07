Controversial Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu aka Esther Sky has waded into the drama between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu

This came shortly after Sophia claimed she was playing the role of mum and dad in Imade’s life

According to Esther Sky, Davido owes Sophia an apology over the many ways he has insulted and humiliated her on social media

Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu aka Esther Sky, has reacted to the trending drama between singer Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In recent times, the relationship between Davido and Sophia trended online after she claimed he was not taking responsibility for their daughter, Imade.

Taking to her Instagram page, Esther Sky reacted to the ongoing issue with a lengthy video where she shared her two cents.

Video as actress Esther Sky reacts to Davido and Sophia Momodu drama. Photos: @esthersky_77, @thesophiamomodu, @davido

According to the actress, a number of people are not against Davido because they are hoping he will give them money.

Not stopping there, she slammed people who believe Davido is above mistakes and correction. She then went ahead to tell the singer that he should treat his baby mamas right because he is not the first celebrity to have one. According to her, a man getting married should not make him disrespect his baby mamas.

Esther added that people are always quick to call out Sophia whenever she calls out Davido even though she is the one who is in the situation.

In her words:

“Even if you’re married to a particular woman, that does not mean that you should disrespect your baby mamas. You guys are always believing in Davido, whatever he does is right by you guys, everytime you guys are criticising and insulting Sophia, I don’t understand. Na who wear the show know where e dey pain am.”

In the video, Esther added that it is not easy for a woman to deliver a child because pregnancy is 50-50 and can either end in life or death. She said that as long as a woman has given a man a child, he must respect her even if they do not get married.

The actress added that while a man can give his wife 100% respect, his baby mama should have 80% respect.

She said:

“Giving birth is 50-50, life or death, so when a woman goes to labour room to give birth to a child, whether you marry her or not, inasmuch as she gave birth to a child for you, she deserves every respect. If you’re giving your housewife 100% respect, you’re giving your baby mama 80% respect.”

Davido should apologise to Sophia

Esther Sky also expressed how she feels Davido should apologise to Sophia over the humiliation and insults she has suffered in his hands right from Imade’s birth till now.

“In the case of Davido, he owes Sophia an apology, you know why? He has other baby mamas but have other baby mamas suffered the humiliation, the insults, the embarrassments, Davido has given to Sophia? Have you all forgotten when Sophia newly gave birth to Imade, have you all forgotten the humiliation, insults, labelled against her by Davido? Sophia has every right to vent her anger, she has every right to get mad at Davido. It’s not all about her wanting Davido, she is a beautiful lady and can get married to any man she wants”, she said.

See the full video below:

Netizens react as actress Esther Sky says Davido owes Sophia Momodu an apology

The Nollywood actress’ take on the issue between Davido and Sophia Momodu soon spread on social media and raised some reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

peruthtutu:

“Why should he treat her right? Is he married to her....? Stop promoting things you don't know.”

jeffryprettypretty:

“She is very right, how can some people be insulting Sophia for what they know nothing about, y'all doesn't live with them, so you don't know what is going on.”

ellabae547:

“Don’t mind them eye service pple you don’t know what she is passing through make una leave baby mamas alone they are human beings always care for them i hate all this yeyebrities they can pretend as if they are nice meanwhile your child you don’t take care of her anymore orishirishi.”

nky15555:

“Truth. She said d truth. Make peace and reach an agreement with them. So u focus on ur marriage.”

___ujaaay___stylings.925:

“The love you show your child should transcend to the woman that birth that child. How can you take care of your child without taking care of her mum? When the mum is happy your child will be happy and brought up in healthy environment. Chioma too should reach out to her fellow woman and find out what the grudge is and make her hub take care of it ....,their children are siblings no matter what.”

u_saviour:

“Davido cannot just go from being a loving dad to a deadbeat dad just like that. That's not how it works o aunty. Deadbeat dad's were never there or do not care about the kids. This is not the case. We all know Davido loves his kids. Please abeg you have an angle to this jare.”

Sophia Momodu considers changing Imade's last name to hers

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has shared details of how parenting their daughter Imade is going, changing the belief that the singer is an amazing father.

In a series of viral posts online, the mum of one made it clear that she has been playing the role of father and mother to their daughter.

The entrepreneur affirmed that she would like to change Imade's name from Adeleke to hers, Momodu, since the singer allegedly doesn't want to have anything to do with her.

