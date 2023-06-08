Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has joined the list of celebrities who have waded into Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu's drama

The actor, known for his controversial takes, slammed Sophia, asking her to bring proof of Davido being a deadbeat dad

Maduagwu also added that the singer is a great father, and it is up to Sophia to change Imade's surname if it pleases her

Uche Maduagwu found it hard to believe the claims by Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, that the singer is a deadbeat dad.

In a post on the actor's page, he urged Sophia to stop seeking attention because Davido, who is charitable and takes care of other kids, would not neglect his child.

Maduagwu asked Sophia to share proof that Davido refused to send Imade's upkeep or care for her.

He also noted that the mum of one did not talk about changing Imade's surname before Davido got married but is now making a move to do it.

He said:

"Show us receipt of where you ask David money for PIKIN upkeep, and he refused to give... Honestly, me I no like put mouth for Family matter but since Na social media, I see the story, make I give my Advice. David is a great DAD, if you want change your PIKIN Last name, BIKO Na you SABI, but if you not going to bring Evidence of instances WEY this great man refused to take care of his #beautiful PIKIN, stop all this unnecessary Attention seeking. God Bless David and my CHIOM CHIOM, can someone say TWINS AMEN ."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu's post

Maduagwu's post has been criticised by some netizens who told him to leave Sophia alone.

jessicaogoba:

"Most of them take this baby mama thing as business, that why they trap rich guy or rich marriage man with pregnancy so that income will be coming every month."

ketchylee:

"The Range Rover Davido bought for Imade who is driving it abeg ????"

creamybeki:

"Ibo association of Nigeria, pls leave Sophia alone am begging you all."

chigozie.charity:

"See there's no how David will not take care of his child? What I'm seeing here is that she want David to keep coming over which is not possible, it's can only happen once in a while ✌️"

elvinekelah:

"Humans only show you what they want you to see and know about them . Know that and know peace make them no choke eye witness for eye."

chocolateypri:

"The fact he has moved on doesn't stop him from taking care of him omo."

tiana_tim001:

"Thanks for this beautiful post that woman is becoming annoying."

denise.bright10:

"Sophia is a pest. I know Davido regret the hour and daamn he met her."

Sophia Momodu continues to rant, drops more shade to drag Davido

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, continued to call him out for allegedly being a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia first hinted at Davido not taking up his fatherly responsibilities after she posted online about wanting to change Imade’s surname from Adeleke to Momodu.

In another Snapchat post, Sophia shared another reaction she got from a lady who also happens to be a celebrity’s baby mama. According to the socialite, the lady’s story is heartbreaking, considering how the father of her child is also a big artiste.

