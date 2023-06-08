Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared a beautiful post celebrating her second daughter Lumina on her second birthday

The movie star shared a video of several moments from her daughter's birth up until her second birthday

The soon-to-be mum of three also highlighted how blessed she has been since she had her Lumina

Nollywood's Uche Ogbodo is a happy woman today, June 8, as her second daughter Lumina turns 2.

Like most mums, the actress shared a beautiful, heart-melting post on her Instagram page.

Netizens celebrated Uche Ogbodo's daughter Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo revealed that her daughter and husband came into her life when she thought she did not deserve their love and would have no one except her first daughter Mildred.

The actress expressed how much she loves her child and how much her life has changed for the better since she had her.

Part of her post read:

"My Bunny , You and your papa chose me when I tot my life was devoid of love ! ……When I was lost and didn’t want to be found even! …….When I tot that all the love I’m supposed to have in my life is Mildred, …..You came and changed my life for the better and made me a better woman ! ….Full of smiles and hope everyday ! ….. i love you my Lumu Lumu ! So much that I can not explain!"

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Uche Ogbodo's child

euchariaanunobi:

"Congratulations."

annie_chidi:

"Happy birthday my all in one baby."

nicelilly2004:

"God has the master plan for our lives. He is just starting with you dear. Happy Birthday Bunny, grow in God’s Grace and wisdom."

chiomayourfav_:

"Awww, that last picture is everything . Happy birthday our Bunny, God will continue to protect and guide you, Amen."

looks_by_ada:

"My baby happy birthday,age with grace."

Uche Ogbodo educates Nigerian men on ways to love independent women

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo did the Lord’s work by informing men about the nitty-gritty needed to love an independent, successful woman.

According to the expectant mother, there’s no herculean task to owning an independent woman.

Buttressing this further, Ogbodo noted that a man just has to be of substance to own an independent woman who is down to earth.

Source: Legit.ng