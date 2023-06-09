Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is celebrating her 38th birthday on June 9, 2023, filled with the best form of love and kindness

In the spirit of the merriment, the doting mother shared a video of her cute little son, King André, sending out his best wishes

Flaunting the numerous cakes she received for her special day, her son tendered a heartfelt prayer for her, which left netizens gushing

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, is celebrating her 38th birthday with lots of love and fun from her family.

The single mother had taken to social media to flaunt the numerous gigantic cakes she received to mark her new age on Friday, June 8.

Tonto Dikeh receives warm wishes from her son to mark her birthday. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto also shared a video of her son’s birthday wishes to her, which has since melted the hearts of netizens.

In his passionate desires for his mum, King André prayed for good health and long life, stating that he wanted a miracle to happen for the actress as he reassured her of his love.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Tonto's son's birthday wishes

felicity_star:

"No number of epistemology can do justice to how wonderful and kind and hard working you are, you are one of a kind, one of those inspiration I follow, forget the wrongs rather focusing on what you are doing well, keep pushing keep making us proud we are watching not fit the wrong moves(we would be there to support and encourage) but the good ones.. long life and prosperity king Tonto."

beckygoldjeweler:

"This is the best blessing anyone can seek mummy lives u a million times king Andre."

raybugatti:

"Happy birthday King Tonto. Since the days my mum used to send me to the store to get home video cassette !!! Omo it’s been a longgggggggg time coming ooo !!! You are an OG! A pure legend ! A mother , entrepreneur and most of all an extremely beautiful human being .I pray God takes his time today to prefect everything that concerns you and answer all your secret prayers. Happiest of birthdays King ! God bless you!"

halimabubakar:

"Amen my dear kingyHappy wonderful birthday babe.More grace wigs❤️‍."

