Nollywood sensation Uche Ogbodo took it upon herself to address men on the ethics of love and relationship

The movie star explained how easy it is to bag an independent woman who is 100% loyal to her man

Not stopping there, Ogbodo emphasised that it takes a man who sits up to his responsibilities to be able to do so

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has done the Lord’s work by informing men about the nitty-gritty needed to love an independent, successful woman.

According to the expectant mother, there’s no herculean task to owning an independent woman.

Buttressing this further, Ogbodo noted that a man just has to be of substance to own an independent woman who is down to earth.

In her words:

"Independent women can be' very loyal' to a man; you just have to be a man."

See her Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo’s revelation about independent women

mrssugarrr:

"Everything on fleek caption."

itz_calebcay:

"You know you're pretty, lovely, unique & highly wonderful ."

chiefmmemme:

"YOU ARE PURE UNIQUE AND NATURAL AS GOD CREATED."

