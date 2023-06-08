A mother was glad that her daughter and her boyfriend had a healthy relationship when she introduced them

The single mother of one said she was initially hesitant about introducing her boyfriend to her kid

People said the woman was blessed to have such a great man who also showed great attention to her child

A single mother of a daughter has made a video capturing the moment her boyfriend bought a box of gifts for her child.

As the kid unwrapped the gifts, she wondered why it took her so long to introduce the child to her lover.

People said that the single mother is a lucky woman.

Source: TikTok

The lady with the TikTok handle, @makaimmy, was happy that her man loved her and the child.

Single mum introduces boyfriend to daughter

The lady said introducing her boyfriend late may be part of the struggle of being a mother to a daughter.

She said both her child and her boyfriend are now best friends.

The single mum wrote in the video's caption:

"I can’t believe it took me this long to introduce my daughter to my boyfriend. I think it’s also struggles of being a girl mom they are literally best friend."

Watch the video below:

Many social media users reacted to her video and said she was lucky.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

manifestingNaledi said:

"You are truly blessed, what do you use on your daughters hair it looks rich and healthy."

Yolanda Qaziyana said:

"God is in the neighborhood may he continue to bless you."

Slindokuhlen said:

"God protect this man always may his pockets never gets dry n stay blessed."

_cardjo said:

"Am even afraid of starting a new relationship. I don't want My babyyyy to be unloved."

tearsof95 said:

"Broke up with bby mam I loved her with her daughter, but anyway I call every 3 days to check on my son, am not tracing her I jst wanna be de 4 my son."

user4766375144230 said:

"I can relate some man are just blessings, my kids are taken care of fully by a man who loves me no matter even if we fight he still provides for them."

Cutegal Floritaa said:

"How I wish to find someone who will love me with my son."

Source: Legit.ng