A Nigerian lady has made public the disturbing note that was slotted into her book while she was reading in a library

She found the note when she opened a new page of her book and expressed disgust over its content

She slammed the stranger behind the handwritten note for thinking so lowly of her and pointed out the most painful part of the note

A Nigerian lady, Akaahan Miriam, has caused a stir on Facebook over the handwritten note a stranger delivered to her.

She shared the note and marvelled at the stranger's audacity to send such a note to her in a library.

According to Miriam, she found the note when she opened the next page of her notebook.

In the handwritten note, the stranger asked Miriam if N1,500 was enough to have intercourse with her and left his phone number.

Miriam, who prides herself as a responsible fellow, expressed anger that the stranger thought of her in that regard.

"...These people lack respect. I'm pained.

"See how cheap it is

"I'm saying cheap doesn't mean, I say the money is small for me.

"I try my best to look responsible and respect myself and he brought me down to olosho level. Na wetin pain me be that.

"1500N.

"Miriam, you don see shege,'' her post read in part.

Reactions trail the note Akaahan Miriam got

Apotierioluwa Omowonuola Ewatomie said:

"Call him , send your account details and ask for his address too , after receiving the money , text him with ....thank you so much ,have gotten the money , see you in your next life. , If he threaten you tell him you will take the matter to school authority."

Chukwudi Fezboy said:

"If say na 20k he offered you, am very sure you won't post it here, you for go knack clean mouth. Next post pls."

Faka Chijioke Tobore said:

"But y'all said we should be intentional.

"This guy is and una they make noise.

"If na davido or Wizkid, u go begin they happy, u go give them for free.

"U done see shege because na 1500,if na 10k u won't post it."

Goodfriday Onyekachi Godwin said:

"But na him note book u boro dey read so! U sure say no be only exam day u dey come school?"

Belinda John said:

"The note no be my problem..Na that organic 2 note wey dey there dey pain me... reminding me I have certain books to read."

