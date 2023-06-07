Yeni Kuti, the first daughter of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, recently made some shocking revelations about her dad that have left many stunned

The veteran socialite and social analyst made dropped these bombshells during an interview with ace journalist Chude Jidenowo while on his show

The former dancer noted during her chat that if her father didn't die at the time he did, he would have been left completely disillusioned if he had been alive when Obasanjo became president

During the chat, Yeni spoke about her father and his state of mind when he passed away. The former dancer noted that she doesn't think her father was happy when he died.

Source: Instagram

While on the show, Yeni Kuti also revealed that her father died of HIV Aids and explained why she is happy they revealed the cause of Fela's death soon after he died; if not, it would've turned into a major scandal.

Watch the interview below:

Read some of the reactions that Yeni Kuti's discussion stirred online

@_uyimwen:

"That's the problem of Nigeria. It's with the citizen, not the government the citizens will never learn. Look what is happening today. I shake my head at that country because what will happen in the next 8 years will be worse than Buhari."

@thesavvygirll:

"Will we ever learn? That’s a deep question!"

@ese_ifeanyi_okpe:

"This is about the most honest, deep and truthful interviews I have listened to."

@bossoklive:

"This is an important information for people to learn about Fela cause many people just vibe to his songs and don’t really understand what he stands for , it’s not fair you chose to monetize it."

@tiwaogundipe:

"Events of the past 8 years have shown that Nigerians will never learn and it's so frustrating."

@jephriamalake_fabrics:

"So blunt...I like her . She is a realist."

Source: Legit.ng