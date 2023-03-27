The son of one of Nigeria’s much-loved musicians, Portable, is celebrating his birthday on Monday, March 27

The controversial singer posted pictures of his handsome young son along with prayers on his Instagram feed

Portable noted that his son’s birthday was a magnificent occasion and that God had given him the most incredible gift

Nigerian singer Portable is celebrating his first son’s birthday on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The controversial act took to social media to shower his son with so much fatherly love that it caught the hearts of netizens.

Singer Portable celebrates his first fruit's birthday Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable said a few prayers for the young champ and wished him everlasting joy filled with the glory of the almighty God.

He wrote:

"It’s a joyful day to remember when God gave me one of the best gifts the world couldn’t offer Ogo Oluwa ZAzuu, @ogo_anobi_jesu, May your days be long, son, , grow in God's wisdom, knowledge, and understanding; , your glory shine and never fall, my blessing son 01 … Daddy love ❤️ you more Alubarika Bõi."

See his post below:

Fans join in celebrating Portable’s son

wahalaroom:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Young KING!!!"

evve__lynn:

"Don’t come to my page if you don’t wanna cmm."

kissmisscomedian2233:

"We are coming there make way to second portable."

kopa.respect:

"Omo star, star ni... Happy birthday boy, Live long and prosper."

ade_0moade_understanding25:

"❤️ Long life with sound health,more wisdom and knowledge little one."

iamemexapalara:

"I remember when I come him naming ceremony for okeosa then. Live longer boy."

dharmzy_:

"This one No really resemble you oo Abi nah my eye."

odogwu_bitters:

"Happy birthday young king."

