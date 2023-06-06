A video of Nigerian singer Portable gushing over his wife Ewatomi while she drove his new G-Wagon, has sparked reactions online

The Zazu crooner hailed her as she reversed the vehicle before driving forward

Despite her confidence and the hailing from her husband, Ewatomi had to beg him to help her park the car

Nigerian singer Portable has once again shown how much he loves his wife by letting her drive his new G-Wagon.

In a viral clip online, the singer's wife giggled and blushed as her man stood by the car, filming as she set the car into reverse.

Portable's wife was seen driving his G-Wagon Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The mum of two then moved the car forward, which got Portable praising her.

She, however, had to cry out to her husband to pause the video he was filming and help her park the G-Wagon properly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

notinyourimagination:

"Portable na werey but steady Dey cash out portable na werey but love Dey package with am …. Dey play it’s like na werey ways now."

parker_ojugo:

"If this g wagon come next world if he see zazoo he go pick race."

200nitro:

"Zazzoo don scratch this motor sha lol."

michealwhyte101:

"I never see the dashboard of this brabus before."

alli.son7032:

"Omo see Scratches."

hybikay01:

"This boy don dey make me lose interest for G wagon. Making it looks to cheap and less attractive "

dripflexla:

"This guy gwagon dey as if say nah for Nigeria dem manufacture am "

haysgalleria:

"E be like them upgrade this car ni o. Brabus interior doesn’t look like this."

iamjeph007:

"Na generator sound I Dey hear. Abi carburetor don get problem."

qubash1:

"The babe choose the right decision sha‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. I remember wen she dey call out portable."

mrjay_yyy:

"Be like na only zazoo g-wagon no get reverse camera."

Fans react as Portable uses G-Wagon to share foodstuff in trenches

A video clip of the famous controversial Afro-street pop artist, Portable, in the trenches sparked reactions as it trended online.

The singer distributed foodstuffs like noodles, spaghetti, packaged oil, garri, rice and many other things to kids in his neighbourhood.

However, the highlight of the clip that got people talking the most online was that Portable was distributing the foodstuffs out of the boot of his G-Wagon.

Source: Legit.ng