Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently took to social media to share some interesting life lessons with fans

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a long list of lessons she has learned in her 38 years of living

Tonto gave advice on family and friends, finances and more, and this raised reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to advise fans as she shares life lessons.

The mother of one posted a lovely photo of herself on social media and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

According to Tonto, she was sharing some of the things she has learned in the 38 years of her life, and her advice touched on subjects such as family, friends, investments and more.

Tonto Dikeh shared a list of lessons she has learned in 38 years. Photos: @tontolet

Tonto Dikeh's list of life's lessons

Tonto noted that people should never tell their family and friends everything because it would backfire. She also added that people should never tell others how much they have in the bank and keep such information to themselves.

Not stopping there, the mother of one also advised against being too nice to people. She said people should embrace their uniqueness because there is no one like them.

Moving on to financial advice, Tonto said that the best way a person can show themselves love is to have multiple streams of income. According to her, it is the biggest boss move.

The actress also advised against having fixed deposits in the bank, calling it the biggest scam. She noted that they should invest with the bank instead and see how rich they would become.

In her words:

“-Never tell your family everything, it will back fire.

-Never tell your friends everything, it will back fire.

-Never tell anyone how much you have in the bank, that’s for you and the bank alone.

-DONT BE TOO NICE, not everyone has your heart.Be a GOOD PERSON BUT NOT A TOO NICE PERSON.

-No one is like you, Embrace your uniqueness..

-Show yourself as much love as you can!!

-Be selfish with your Space, Boundaries, Love and Trust.

-Multiple streams of income is the new SELF LOVE, SELFCARE AND BIGGEST BOSS MOVE.

-No matter how little start something that brings daily income

-Fixed deposits is the biggest scam, next time ask your bank you want to invest with them and watch yourself become a billionaire

-Finding closure is a scam,Move on and Rebuild. Be your own motivation to be better and do better.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh shares important lessons she learned in 38 years

Tonto Dikeh’s advice seemed to be received well by her fans going by how they reacted to her words. Read some of their comments below:

iamdanielkemka:

“Wow! So much wisdom you've dropped here in just few sentences.”

angie_kokui_3126_kylie:

“Thank you for this piece, it'll go a long way.”

precy.baby:

“I just added more knowledge.”

chocolatey_marlene:

“I love these excerpts ”

Euchariaofficial:

“The King T , Thanks so much for this”

annie_hottie_:

“You’ve said it all Mama God bless you ❤️❤️❤️”

kb_foodhub:

“I'm Inspired by your Writeup this morning, Thanks Mama”

sexy_dj_balex:

“This line is getting me crazy Ask your bank you want to invest and see how you become billionaires I will never forget that.”

