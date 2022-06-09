Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh added another year today, June 9, and it is a big celebration galore for her

it To mark her 37th birthday, the Nollywood actress shared some lovely photos of herself as well as a giant birthday cake

Her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to gush over her as they drop birthday messages

Today, June 9, is a big day for popular Nigerian actress and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh as she turns 37-years-old.

The Nigerian actress took to social media to share some lovely photos of herself as well as videos of her birthday cake.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates 37th birthday in style. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In one of the captions of her post, Tonto referred to herself as a sugar mummy. In another, the actress thanked the universe for what she doesn't know yet.

She wrote:

"Thank you universe for the good things I don’t know yet."

See her post below:

Fans send birthday messages to Tonto Dikeh

Many of the actress’ fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to celebrate with her as they dropped birthday messages.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

acrown_official:

"I am also a June celebrant I have got something special for you."

queenchinwe247:

"Happy birthday sugar , God bless your new age. A bigger you I pray , always."

jaidystyle:

"God is faithful mama. Happy birthday dearie in few mins."

ola_footies_:

"Happy birthday in advance king you’re blessed welcome to your year of abundance ."

humbled_alexy:

" as e dey hot it all about king in just 2mins time❤️❤️❤️. My love for her is unconditional ."

ola_footies_:

"I join the world to celebrate you today king welcome to the best year ever ."

