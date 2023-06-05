A young lady's emotional turmoil was captured online as she shed tears over her struggling business

The video showcased the products she had passionately crafted and invested her house rent in rather than relying on others for financial support

Netizens flooded the comment section with messages urging her not to be discouraged and to persevere, as that would eventually lead her to success

A Nigerian entrepreneur known as @ginagoodies on TikTok has shared her traumatic experience after using her house rent to start a business that failed to yield profit.

The video began with a heart-wrenching scene, as the camera zoomed in on her tear-stained face, accompanied by the caption: "They said stop begging for 2k and start a small business."

Nigeran lady cries as her business fails to yield profit. Photo Source: TikTok/@ginagoodies

Source: TikTok

The video transitioned as it displayed the products she had purchased with her house rent. The items included a phone holder, a wig stand, and an array of press-on nails.

The emotional weight of the video stemmed from the crushing reality that despite her earnest efforts, nobody seemed to be purchasing her products.

The outpouring of support went beyond mere words in the comment section, as numerous individuals expressed interest in purchasing her products.

Many asked about the prices of the items she displayed in the video, demonstrating their willingness to patronise her business.

Social Media Reactions:

@abieyuwa_luxurywear said:

" Next time as a business owner, you gather contacts on ur WhatsApp before starting a biz; you pay for ads, create content, create contact gain".

@draneb-phin said:

"Don't give up, gal; of course, you will sell everything you got".

@emmanuelasiedu821 said:

"Just start; leave the rest to Yahweh! It will be well".

@Layomi said:

" I 've everyone in this comment section…. God bless you all".

@#ya baby said:

"How much is the phone holder; I will also need your wig stand wholesale pls."

@Joy Gabriel9860 said:

"Never give up, dear keep trying".

Watch the video:

