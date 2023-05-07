Nigerian Nollywood star actress Tonto Dikeh shared pictures of herself as a wedding guest, all looking like a bag of pounds

The sultry influencer and screen beauty took time to praise her designer for doing great work with her attire

The new pictures of Tonto glammed up in the indigenous Iro and Buba combination have since left netizens stunned

Star actress Tonto Dikeh, popularly known as Tontolet, has used her most recent Instagram post to cause a buzz as she shared photos of herself looking exceedingly charming in a traditional attire.

The actress, who loves to look stylish all the time, especially when dressing for an occasion, has had many drooling over her unwavering fashion sense lately.

Pictures of Tonto Dikeh in colourful aseobi Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto showed up in an Iro and Buba attire that looked exotic on her while putting on gleaming makeup, a feathered hand fan, and a lush gele that accentuated her beauty.

Taking to her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Because my designers are extra, I always make sure I know what the bride is wearing so I don’t outshine her day."

See her post below

Internet users reacts

kintoresourcesltd:

"Chai you're too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

cocosherrie:

"You look so good my friend Asa ."

charley_cyrus:

"Mama u are so pretty and adorable ❤️❤️❤️."

quin_succes:

"Goddess of beauty❤️."

Tonto Dikeh knocks trolls over old music video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh responded to netizens who criticised her old music video titled Hi, released nine years ago.

The mother of one, who once ventured into the music industry, said she refused to let people who can't navigate their life decorate hers.

"For those you saying this is not good can I ask what have you done in your life outside your comfort zone?? My video are were Lit thou!! Shout out to Me," her post read in part.

Uche Maduagwu reveals his ex's reactions after Tonto Dikeh gifted him a land

Meanwhile, Uche Maduagwu in a previous report via Legit.ng, took to social media with a post announcing that his former lover wants to return to his life.

According to the controversial star, the lady who left two years ago contacted him again after hearing of Tonto Dikeh’s Abuja land gift to him.

The actor wrote:

“Guys, I'm in shock right now, in fact, I'm speechless, my Ex Girlfriend who left me 2 years ago, suddenly started calling and begging to come back after she heard Tontolet gave me a Plot of Land in Abuja."

Source: Legit.ng