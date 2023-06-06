Ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has addressed the Lagos state government over a letter she received to pay N18 million tax

The indigenous movie star took to Instagram Live to share several receipts of taxes she has paid in the past and present for her house and businesses

Speaking further, Iyabo called out some of her industry colleagues who are trying to boycott her for her political stance

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has slammed Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over an alleged N18 million tax request.

The industry star took to her Insta story live to share several receipts of tax payments she has made and continues to make on behalf of her brand and personal businesses.

Iyabo Ojo shares evidence of tax payment as she addresses the Lagos state government Credit: @iyaboojofespris

The movie star addressed Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State government directly in her article, requesting an explanation for the exorbitant tax bill.

Iyabo questioned the rationale for such high personal income taxes, as well as the lack of transparency in the computation procedure.

Feeling overwhelmed by the rising financial load put on her, the actress and mother of two expressed worry about the government's insensitivity to the difficulties that individuals and companies confront.

Explaining further, Iyabo revealed that her house is on a mortgage and that she pays a hefty amount of tax for it.

Addressing the rate of personal income tax, she said:

"How much do they even pay an actress, and how much do they pay us per set? How many movies do I do in a year now? That’s because they do not pay well. Okay, as an actress or an influencer, how do they come up with these prices that they charge? How do they come up with such an outrageous fee because the amount is too much?"

Showing the receipts of her various tax payments, she said:

"Omo, the tax I pay, I don’t think you pay it. You come to my office in Lekki, and I will bring out everything for you to see. So it is not that I don’t pay tax, but you cannot charge me such an outrageous amount."

Watch her video below:

Internet users react to Iyabo Ojo’s video

officialdr.akin:

"Because she didn’t support APC Nawa o ."

king_kennykaybuga:

"My question is, How many other celebs aee they charging this tax they are charging this lady... this is a targeted move of revenge."

h_mhariab:

"Lol tax is calculated on money entering your account ma, no be government fault."

deuce_courage:

"This one na pure witch-hunt."

pelmine_footwears:

"What are your colleagues got to do with this, are they Lagos state officials, you talk too much she why can't you just face the issue on ground and leave them out of this. elenujawaya."

ola.emma.330:

"Is the tax for life or did Iyabo wanted to buy the whole street? Nigerian government officials are Nuisances for sure!!! It's a revenge for not supporting their party's electoral campaign. But, why naa?"

