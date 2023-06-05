Top Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy reacted to the accolades he received from Afrobeats star Davido regarding his early career development

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Davido revealed that his journey into the music industry started at the age of 17 and that he was lucky to get mentorship from label boss Don Jazzy at that time

Reacting to the video documented by the popular Youtuber Tayo Aina, Don Jazzy expressed immense joy over keeping up with his duties as a mentor to Davido

Nigerian top music executive, Don Jazzy, has reacted to a video of Afrobeats star Davido celebrating his impact on his career.

The Dami Duro breakout took over the timeline recently with a documentary about him done by popular Youtuber Tayo Aina Films.

Pictures of Don Jazzy and Davido Credit: @donjazzy, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip buzzing the internet, Davido revealed that the first time he got introduced to Don Jazzy was at the age of 17 with the help of one of his cousins, Special, who used to work with Mo’hits.

The Timeless hitmaker mentioned that the first day he saw Don Jazzy, he thought he had met the almighty because he never believed he would meet someone that influencail at such a young age.

Luckily for Davido, Don Jazzy and D’banj loved his vibe because he was also skilled in sound engineering; along the way, Don Jazzy became his mentor.

Don Jazzy reacts

Reacting to Davido’s assertion, the Mavin boss expressed the joy of being a successful mentor to the singer and stated that, on the other hand, he has also learned from his music ethics.

"And that’s how life is, @davido Now I look at all you have achieved, and I am super proud of you. Even with all that success and wealth, I look at your work ethic, and I am highly motivated. I’m glad that, as a mentor, I haven’t let you down too. We thank God. More blessings, bro."

See his post below

Davido and netizens react to Don Jazzy’s remark

Davido:

"Baba mi."

orji4dad:

"You have been a king marker way before we starting having crowing kings God bless you sir."

king.roajs:

"That was when I met him in a studio at ikeja , you would never know he’s a rich kid . So desperate to wait for his own studio section."

jojofalani:

"Davido didn't just blow up because he has money, he did because he's passionate about music. So when you combine that passion with the money he has, omo! You must blow. Nothing fit stop you."

dkokopee:

"The problem be say Don jazzy make it look too easy , Jazzy na the Real MENTHOL, e Dey help people clear BLOCKAGE, e Dey open passage ❤️."

iambillions:

"Baba J is a national treasure, a human-book to learn through. Always an honor working you."

