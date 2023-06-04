Nigerian singer Davido linked up with popular Youtuber Tayo Aina and gave a sneak peek into his life

In a clip sighted on the Youtuber's page, Davido talked about getting his big break as a baby in the industry

The singer also talked about a significant skill that helped him survive the industry, as well as having Don Jazzy as his mentor

Nigerian singer Davido has had the music industry in a chokehold since he dropped his first hit.

In an interview with popular Youtuber Tayo Aina, the DMW boss revealed that he was a baby when he 'blew' in the industry with Back When.

Davido reveals how he hustled at the beginning of his career Photo credit: @davido/@tayoainafilms

He added that he started going everywhere, showing what he could do, with his main strong point as an engineer who could produce beats.

Davido's cousin Special who used to work with Don Jazzy's MoHits, was his key to meeting the crew, and the Mavin boss was his mentor.

The DMW boss revealed that the first day he saw Don Jazzy, he thought he was looking at Jesus.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

only_wura:

"Watched it…loved every bit of the documentary"

themrssurakatt:

"David is loved as a person! Not just for his music"!!!!!❤️"

iamdezny:

"Loved the video mehn. Hard work no b physical strength all the time, can also be psychological and mentally. Omo I just learnt a lot from this video❤️"

timitibility:

"This interview is so chilled."

gmonisola:

"Omo. Don Jazzy is in the DNA of Nigerian music last last."

nosaproductions:

"I didn't know @ specialspesh was @davido cousin and was instrumental from day 1. Wow. No wonder he's not going anywhere. "

premium_stylehub:

"So lovely to watch ❤️…001."

Davido flies in limited edition Virgil Maybach

Popular Nigerian singer Davido's limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach which cost him N394m finally landed in Nigeria.

As opposed to shipping by sea, the singer took it up a notch and had the car delivered to him by air.

Davido shared details of his Maybach's arrival on his Instagram story channel, expressing excitement on finally seeing it.

