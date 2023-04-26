Ace Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy trends online after a philanthropic gesture he made towards a man who sought his help

The man had taken to Twitter to ask Don Jazzy for N200k to complete his final year project at the University of Uyo and pay his tuition

Some days after the young man sought the music producer's help, the Mavin boss responded and noted that he had sent him 500k

Veteran Nigerian music executive and record label boss Don Jazzy has again shown his generosity and love for helping others.

Don Baba J, as he is fondly called, trended online after he took to Twitter to respond to a final-year student of the University of Uyo seeking his financial support to complete a school project he was working on and pay his tuition.

Don Jazzy trends online after giving N500k to a man who asked for N200k on Twitter. Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The young man said he needed N200k to sort his needs. However, Don Jazzy took it a notch higher and sent the man N500k.

Jazzy's response has stirred reactions online as netizens hailed and commended his capacity to help others without seeking public validation or gratification.

See the exchange between Don Jazzy and the tweep he helped:

See how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy giving N500k online

@AkerelePhebe:

"Imagine waking up to this huge alerts congratulations."

@folahkeh:

"Your act of kindness knows no bound sir. May God bless you more abundantly."

@iamebubejay:

"Baba J sends 500k without screenshots or clout-chasing, but Iyanya dey use hin own status collect people GF."

@Deribb:

"Omo Donjazzy get doings oh, but I never chop inside."

@Tope_Joel2:

"Nice one boss I know say one day you will give me my own money ."

@pelumizpage:

"How did u send money to someone that didn’t post his acct?! did u guys have a private conversation and u come to tell us u have send him money?? Beside he could be someone u know so after this claims he will send u the money back.. we’ve seen it b4."

@engr_apdul:

Oga DONJAZZY, is the best person i ever see, you're a good man sir, may almighty continue to bless your journey and promote you to the higher level. Fabulous

Sick man prays for Don Jazzy as music boss donates N1.2m for surgery after daughter begged for funds online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the sick man Don Jazzy helped with the balance of N1.2 million for his surgery, has returned to thank the music producer on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady, @Hillbaby4, the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

In the video, @Hillbaby4's dad hailed Don Jazzy and prayed earnestly that God would reward and always come through for him.

