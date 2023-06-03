Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage got home from a long day of work to a beautiful gesture from her son Jamil aka Jam Jam

In the video on her page, the singer shared the beautiful birthday card she got from her son

Jam Jam also drew his mum performing at King Charles' coronation in the UK

Tiwa Savage's son Jamil aka Jam Jam, got her blushing with a sweet gesture from him after he returned from school recently.

On her Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video of the beautiful card her son made for her from school.

Tiwa Savage shares video of card son made for her Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Jam Jam gushed over his mum in English and still read it in fluent French to the amazement of netizens.

He also took the gesture further by drawing his mum during her mindblowing performance at King Charles' coronation.

Tiwa made her son point out the king, queen, and other people present during her performance.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jam Jam's gesture

andyoung_williams:

"Just have money to train your kids well."

aunt_scyllas_poison:

"A clear example of a CHILD not pikin."

nobletems:

"Thank God sey I no go this coronation ooo…. Naso them for draw me like bugs in the crowd ….. so cute "

queen_kidsthrift:

"have warned my son not to ever draw me again, he should be drawing his father and father's family this kids will draw you ehn, a whole week you will be wandering if that's actually how you look "

ogechiobiakwa:

"Boy children are adorable the way they love their moms"

sophiacrown:

"The singing part got me smiling ☺️"

runorlistic_runor_oru:

"I love to see this .. if you like don’t invest in your kids.. focus on snapping pictures."

chef_tashh:

"His French wow it's fluent."

tochaay:

"This is so lovely"

Cute video of Tiwa Savage dancing with son wows fans

Tiwa Savage's featuring on Spyro's hit song, Who's Your Guy, has proven to be a success so far, and the fans are loving it.

The singer and her son, Jamil, melted the hearts of social media over their video together.

In the video, the adorable duo are seen doing a choreographed dance to the catchy tune - specifically, Tiwa's part in the song.

Source: Legit.ng