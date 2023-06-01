Ace Nollywood actress Rita Edochie trends online as she marks the second month of Yul and May's first son's passing

Rita, in her post remembering Kambili, fired shots at Yul Edochie, calling him a drama king, while noting that the little boy's passing has left a vacuum in the hearts of his loved ones

Kambilichukwu, who passed away March 30, 2023, is the 16-year-old first son of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie with his first wife, May

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie recently stirred emotions online with a post she shared to remember the passing of her godson, Kambilichukwu.

In her post, Rita described Yul Edochie's first son as a jewel whose passing has left an enormous vacuum in the heart of his loved ones.

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie slams Yul as she marks the 2nd month of Kambili's demise. Photo credit: @ritaedochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The veteran Igbo actress also took time to first shots at Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, describing them as the drama king and his drama devil.

Rita Edochie has been one of the biggest supporters of Yul's first wife, May Yul-Edochie. The veteran movie star, in her post, revealed that Kambili's mom is doing well even though she's only trying her best to be strong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read the full caption of Rita Edochie's remembrance post dedicated to Kambili below:

See the reactions that Rita Edochie's post remembering Kambili sparked online

@bella_jordie:

"Just 2 months and the father has moved on, taunting his mother with the desperate woman from hell. Just 2 months., and they could not let her mourn her son in peace without displaying their inhumanity online. Just 2 months and the same thing that cursed his children sorrow and tears is exactly what he jumped back to. Just 2 months?"

@bensonokonkwo:

"Thanks so much mum kambilichukwu May your gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

@amaranne_:

"The right word " DRAMA KING AND DRAMA DEV!L " . Let them continue. No single respect for the woman who lost her grown up child instead na pastor and prophecy them won use frustrate her the more. MAY we never marry our enemy."

@mrssugarrr:

"This loss is unimaginably deep for a mother. To be honest I have absolutely no idea how she will cope with this. It’s just like being maimd. This is an indelible mark."

@mmilidoluedoo:

"I can’t believe that it’s only 2mnths chai,whoever that justifies this madness is more than a demon,may God grant your mom the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may your soul continue to rest in peace e’nna️."

@cynthia_kelz:

"Even as a fan, this is heartbreaking to me and millions of other fans out there. I wonder where and how the so called man got the energy to SHAMELESSLY move on so QUICKLY in less than a month."

@cllassy_skin:

"They know something about his death simple.thats the way they planned to used and calm may down because her glory and shine was choking them."

@beecanmedia:

"You are gone two months now, and the memory is still fresh. Your mum is trying to be strong."

@ifykara:

"I don’t even know what on earth made Yul think Judy love him."

@sungwho12:

"Stop making a big fuss about this situation, his father have to go back to work so he can feed the remaining kids and pay the bills as a man."

@realucheebere:

"Stop making a delicate situation more messy."

Rita Edochie stirs reactions as she shares the family's stance on Yul & May's marital woes, shades Judy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie in the latest post via her social media timeline, has shared the family's stance on Yul Edochie's marital drama as she continues to support the actor's first wife, May.

Rita, who is the wife of legendary actor, Pete Edochie's younger brother, Tony Edochie, in an Instagram on Sunday, May 28, called Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, a 'side chic' as she stated that the whole family was behind May.

The veteran actress expressed optimism that May would have the last laugh while revealing she is the only recognised wife.

Source: Legit.ng