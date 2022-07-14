Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil aka Jam Jam had an argument about spending time with each other

The music star was away for three months, and she couldn't help but lament after her son chose to hang out with his cousins instead of with her

Jamil noted that his mum stopping him from hanging out with the boys made him sad, while Tiwa noted that he calls for her to come back anytime she is away

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage could not help but show her disappointment after her son Jamil aka Jam Jam chose other people over her.

The singer, in a series of videos she shared on her Instagram story channel, tried to convince her son to spend time with her instead of hanging out with his cousins.

Tiwa Savage's son Jamil prefers to spend time with his cousins Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Jamil disclosed that Tiwa postponing his playtime with his boys till the next day makes him sad, and the singer tried to make him see reasons why they should hang out instead.

She also added that she and her son just reunited since April, and when she travels again, he will be crying and asking when she will be back. She said:

"It has started, he just wants to hang with the boys. When I travel again, he will be calling and asking when I'm coming back."

Watch the video as sighted online:

Reactions to Tiwa's video

djiphective:

"He is getting used to being without you."

amalixpert:

"It's no fun at all , create time to bond with ur children b4 leaving them for long under another person's care."

Source: Legit.ng