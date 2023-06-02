While trying out Akwa Ibom delicacies, Chef Hilda Baci tried to get Enioluwa to eat dog meat, to which he refused

The video went viral and has sparked outrage with dog lovers and the president of the association in Lagos dropped a video

In the clip, the woman revealed that fog lovers supported Hilda during her cookathon, only for her to turn on them and eat their babies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The president of dog lovers in Lagos state has called out celebrity chef Hilda Baci and influencer Enioluwa over their viral dog meat video.

In the clip, which went viral, the aggrieved lady disclosed that her association and their dogs were present at Hilda's recently concluded cookathon to cheer and support her.

Netizens react to dog lover president calling out Hilda Baci Photo credit: @hildabaci/@lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

She added that she saw what Hilda did, trying to break a Guinness Record, as an admirable feat which has put Nigeria in a good spot internationally.

She bashed Hilda for portraying Nigerians as dog eaters to the world and dragged influencer Enioluwa for sitting at a table where dog meat was being served even though he did not eat it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

adelakuntufayl:

"Can people just rest and let the Guinness Record committee conclude on their report before passing a judgement on her yet? All this to me are just strategies to bring one of ours down! Let people rest Abeg! "

nickie_dabarbie:

"Mama dog na better delicacy o you no know say as dog na your pet naso goat be other people pet and we dey eat am, better Ishi ewu "

nickie_dabarbie:

"Mama dog na better delicacy o you no know say as dog na your pet naso goat be other people pet and we dey eat am, better Ishi ewu "

chinyereabang:

"Who will stand up for the birds?"

bestoemex123:

"The fact you guys don’t understand what type of dog is eaten makes me wonder lol the dogs that can be eaten are local dogs and not other breeds or parlor dogs or dogs that undergoes treatment . Generally local dogs are the only dog they can eat so all these chase clouting no need . So if you are a dog lover I’m sure it’s either parlor dog or other breed and not local dog you guys train . Peace ✌️ out."

nene_george:

"It’s like this Aunty is just waking up in Nigeria . Dog meat that has been a delicacy in calabar region. Someone pls lecture her that it’s not all dogs meat them dey chop."

Hilda Baci gives testimony in Church after breaking Guinness World Record

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, went to church to give all glory to God for all the grace she enjoyed during her cooking challenge.

While on the altar, the smart lady appreciated God for the peace she enjoyed during the cooking period.

The chef said no amount of PR from her team could have given the love she had.

Source: Legit.ng