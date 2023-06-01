A curvy Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on social media over the bride price list she put up

Sharing the handwritten list of just 20 items, she warned men who can't afford it to steer clear of her

Some netizens sarcastically remarked that her list is very cheap while others trolled her for the heavy items on it

A Nigerian lady identified as Bigbbykim Sandra has taken to social media to display her bride price list.

Sandra's list shared on Facebook comprises 20 items and sent social media users into a frenzy.

Nigerian lady displays her bride price list online. Photo Credit: Bigbbykim Sandra

She warned interested suitors who cannot afford the items to avoid her. Some items on the handwritten list include 20 bone straights, two plots of land and four bags of beans.

Other items on the list are N10 million for her parents and houses for them. Her jocular bride price list did not sit down well with many people.

Reactions on social media

Ahmed Idris Ratata said:

"Na you kuku get all the whole Aso Rock na.... Imagine on top body odour and kpekus wey no sweet come get nyamanyama inside..

"Dey play."

Okey Ifebude said:

"You fit give more than this to some girls and they will still not having sense talk more of what they can bring to the table."

Kalu Chinyere said:

"I know u re trying to flaunt ur beautiful handwriting,congrats to u...

"U didn't remember to attach price for the beautiful handwriting..."

Angela Michael said:

"Bigbbykim Sandra this list is very small nah, I want to see the part A."

TeezCrown O Ninilolaoluwa said:

"When dem give you Daddy 5M, dey go still give ur parents 10M You will turn to Galilee o my dear gee."

Clay Suunen Agbanyi said:

"I still never see who go buy phone go buy the one were Dem de call dummy or sample same price with the real price."

Okpala Chukwuemeka Murphty said:

"Cheap girls with smelly v***** making noise upadan. Don't go and be useful for your own good. Uchu."

Man cries out over bride price list he was given

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out over the bride list his in-laws handed him.

He posted two photos of the bride price list, which was typed and printed on colourfully designed paper. The list was numerically itemised for ease of reference. It had a total of about 59 items, including a well-furnished house.

Apart from the expensive items on the list, which included a car, cow, wine, gallons of oil, a house and some amount of money, what infuriated many was the caveat at the end of the list.

Source: Legit.ng