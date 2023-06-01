Popular Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw advised people to stay at home if they do not compulsorily have to be outside

This was after the movie star had her fair share of insane queues for fuel after the announcement of subsidy removal by the federal government

While some netizens agreed with the actress' lamentation, others dropped different opinions, and others dragged supporters of the current government

Kate Henshaw cannot believe the chaos that has taken over Lagos since the removal of the fuel subsidy as announced by the federal government.

In a video sighted online, the actress, in her car, declared that it was chaos and anarchy outside, as long queues blocked fuel stations.

Kate Henshaw laments over fuel queues Photo credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Henshaw further advised people to stay home if they have no reason to be outside, as backroads are also blocked.

The 51-year-old actress, who always humours members of the online community with energy-packed dance videos, couldn't complete her words as she exclaimed at different points in the short video.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's video

thenameisdammie:

"Asiwaju baby is suddenly quiet."

diekoololaoluwa:

"But we all know this will happen regardless of who is in power and I am sure it won't be forever."

4eclipse20:

"Na hypocrisy dey worry many Nigerians..... PO said subsidy was an organized crime and he'll remove it if elected..... Why are his supporters now shouting cos President Tinubu did what PO had in his agenda."

nifesiola:

"Some of you will be talking like illiterates. You want our economy to be redeemed but you don't want subsidy to be removed."

ojes_hair:

"Why are you guys still driving cars? Baba say we should hit the ground and start running ."

big_money_3970:

"Her mouth no fit talk wetin her eyes see."

pearl_glowrie:

"It’s the ahhh ohhh for me"

moo__rel:

"Her mouth no fit talk wetin her eye see "

oluwaseun_mofoluwake:

"Asiwaju baby and Lege miami are suddenly quiet."

Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw kiss like old lovers as they reunite

Nollywood veterans Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw have been friends for over thirty years, even before Nollywood, and their reunion was an adorable one.

The veteran actors ran into each other's arms like little kids and shouted excitedly to express how happy they were to see each other.

Mokeme lifted the actress who straddled him by the waist, and when she eventually set her foot back down, they quickly shared a kiss.

Source: Legit.ng