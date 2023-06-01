Ace Nollywood movie star Funke Akindele has sparked reactions online with a video clip she posted on her page talking about some of her dreams coming to pass

Funke Akindele got people talking with a TikTok voiceover clip where she showed all of her trades and craft and how they have, in turn, made her wealthy enough to afford a private jet

However, there was a quick script flip when the popular Kwam1 song 'Vivid Imagination' started to play in the background to bring her back to reality

Famous Nollywood star Funke Akindele has stirred emotions online with a viral clip posted on her page as her imagination runs wild.

In the trending clip, Funke Akindele showed the inside of a private jet and a mansion she wishes to own soon.

Nollywood movie star Funke Akindele sparks reactions online as she flaunts her newly acquired private jet and mansion from her imagination. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

However, many of the actress' colleagues have reacted to the viral video noting that Funke Akindele can at least achieve one of the two dreams.

While some were quick to note that maybe after another blockbuster movie like Battle On Bukka Street, the private jet dream could then be achieved.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the viral of Funke Akindele showing that her dreams came true:

See how netizens reacted to Funke Akindele's video showing off her private jet and a new mansion

@nancyisimeofficial:

"But this na Wetin you fit run am normally na Aunty Mi."

@omonioboli:

"Darling, the house, that’s possible now! Private jet coming soon by God’s grace."

@faithiawilliams:

"Everything you dream shall come to past.. In sha Allah."

@bammybestowed:

"As a woman thinks in her heart, so shall it be, write the vision make it plain. It is done oh!!! Congratulations mama, I’m next in line."

@tejumadeunstoppable:

"@funkejenifaakindele I don’t even know what to write, my belle is doing butterfly as if na my success!!!"

@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"U deserve everything and more. By HIS grace it’s happening soon."

@etinosaofficial:

"I fainted at Fiiii Fiiiii imagination wan finish mama. Your dreams are valid jor❤️."

@iamshaffybello:

"Nonsense geh! But it can happen. For Real."

@vibes_doctor:

"Don’t be surprised… She fit don buy am already ooo."

@niyi_akinmolayan:

"Small thing… one more blockbuster soon and private Jet will show."

@bekesbukola:

"This dream will come to pass oooooo. But I laughed ehnnnnnnnn but beautiful dreams and I love it."

@jideawobona:

"But true true, you fit run am."

@biolabayo1:

"No dream is too big sis."

@temiajibewa:

"Congratulations mama! God that did it for you will do it for me too. The house is huge indeed and soo beautiful. The private jet is absolutely necessary."

Funke Akindele celebrates as her movie becomes all-time highest-grossing Nigerian film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress and ace movie producer Funke Akindele is trending online after sharing a clip to celebrate her big wins and achievements.

In the clip, Funke noted that numbers don't lie, and she couldn't be less happy with how much she has achieved.

The ace actress also thanked everyone who had contributed to the success of her movie Battle On Buka Street.

Source: Legit.ng