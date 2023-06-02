Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky was one of the celebrity guests at a recent wedding, and he came with his usual 'mummy of Lagos' vibe

In the short clip, Bobrisky was spotted seated confidently with other mummies as one of them posed for the camera with the crossdresser

The video has, however, stirred reactions from many, with netizens wondering if the women were unaware of Bobrisky's actual gender

Popular controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris, better known as Bobrisky, was spotted at a recent wedding event.

In the video shared by GoldMyne on Instagram, Bobrisky, who also goes by the name Mummy of Lagos, didn't fail to represent as he was spotted with some women rocking similar outfits at the same table.

A clip from the video also showed the moment a woman seated beside Bobrisky took pictures with him.

The crossdresser was also seen covering his chest area throughout the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky is spotted with other women at a party

Legit.ng captured the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens commented on the crossdresser's look. See the comments below:

seyi.funmi__:

"Be like everybody don forget say this bob na man."

blvckdebs:

"Camera man dey craze you for just enter bob na."

gifty.presh:

"It’s the leg for me if you follow all these influencers advert ehhhhis leg like roasted boli."

oy.empire:

"Let’s b honest bob is stylish."

iamyetundebakare:

"Wetin she Dey cover for chest."

churchill_777:

"Why is the leg looking like roasted bole?"

iam_nelson80:

"How do women feel sitting beside a man in female costume?;"

oyin_blinkz:

"Bob don warn unna make unna no use android or iPhone X video am."

mikaylarssmallchopsbackup:

"Forget oh but bob dey dress."

osasbjo:

"Bob go sha dey cover chest upanda .

m.a_wanted:

"No be mommy of Lagos legs be like roasted yam so."

Bobrisky brags about billionaire boyfriend

I]Meanwhile, in reaction to the current fuel crisis in the country, Bobrisky disclosed that it was the least of his problems.

Explaining further, Bobrisky mentioned that once one has a billionaire boyfriend, one will not have to worry about the Nigerian economy's issues.

In his words:

“When you are dating a billionaire, you don’t have to worry about Nigeria’s problems."

