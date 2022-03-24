Top Nigerian singer Mayorkun, clocked the new age of 28 on March 23, 2022, to the joy of his numerous fans

The music star was surrounded by friends and his loved ones on his big day and videos from the celebration have made the rounds online

Nigerian celebs such as Zlatan Ibile, Kogbagidi, Oyemyke and more, partied with Mayorkun in London for his birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, with real name Mayowa Adewale, celebrated his 28th birthday on March 23, 2022, and it was an unforgettable one.

Lots of messages and well-wishes from fans poured in for the singer on his big day but that was just the beginning.

Mayorkun was also surrounded by love and friendship on his special day as those close to him treated him specially.

Nigerian singer Mayorkun marks 28th birthday in style. Photo: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The music star marked his big day with his friends in London and videos from the occasion have made the rounds online.

Other Nigerian celebrities such as Oyemyke, Kogbagidi, Zlatan Ibile and more were present at the event.

A trending clip showed them playing a virtual game of football. Another showed them having a feast as they all ate to their satisfaction.

See video below:

Mayorkun was also all smiles after a simple white birthday cake was presented to him while his friends sang the birthday song.

See photos below:

Zlatan Ibile, Kogbagidi, others party with Mayorkun on birthday. Photos: @kogbagidi, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media have reacted to videos from Mayorkun’s birthday party. Read some of their comments below:

_jnr_og_zaheer:

"❤️❤️❤️Nah like we been dey ohh. Before person come dey tink money."

Man_like_presh:

"It's the boys balling for me❤️."

Blingsexchange:

"Nice one bro."

Osaz.e:

"Happy people ❤️."

Iam_djsunka:

"I old pass am char.. Well hope dey."

Feyisikemi00:

"I love this."

Nice one.

Mayorkun's actress mother celebrates him on birthday

Nollywood veteran Toyin Adewale has shown she is capable of some dance moves as she vibed to her son Mayorkun's latest hit single dubbed Holy Father featuring Victony.

The popular movie star also dropped some lines from the song as she thanked God for helping her keep Mayorkun alive to date.

Sharing the video ahead of Mayorkun's 28th birthday, she wrote:

"Holy Father!!! Holy Father I'm Screaming Thank You Jesus For Keeping This Wonderful And Lovely Creaure From Birth Till Now. Oluwa Modupe oooo Tomorrow is all about you son @iammayorkun. Can't wait to celebrate you My Dearest Mayor Of Lasgidi March 23 Baby."

