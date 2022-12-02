Nigerian singer, Davido, was shown nothing but massive love by his fans after the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

A free for all fan concert was also organised to honour the singer on December 1, 2022, and a number of top celebrities were in attendance

Videos from the event made the rounds as stars like Zlatan Ibile, Bella Shmurda, Victor AD, Mayorkun and more performed

Also at the event, a touching tribute was paid to the singer’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, as fans prayed for his soul to rest in peace

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently able to feel just how much his fans love him after he suffered the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

On December 1, 2022, a fan concert was organised to honour Davido and show him love after the death of his son and his 30th birthday.

The Davido fan concert, which was free of charge, saw a number of top celebrities in attendance as they performed to a packed audience.

Touching videos from Davido's fan concert trends as top celebs storm event. Photos: @officialhiptv, @mufasatundeednut, @goldmynetv

A series of videos made the rounds from the event and left many netizens in awe as they also got to witness the outpouring of love for Davido.

Stars such as Victor AD, May D, Bella Shmurda, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Dremo, Zlatan Ibile, B-Red, Bayanni, to name a few, left the crowd screaming with their performance.

Popular media personality, Do2dtun, as well as BBNaija star, Neo, were in attendance as they served as MCs for the event.

See the videos below:

Mayorkun stormed the stage, impressing the crowd, who sang along.

May D, Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, and Victor AD also performed at the event.

Touching tribute paid to late Ifeanyi at Davido’s fan concert

Also at the event, some minutes were spared to eulogise Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi. A fan took to the stage to pray for the lost one and asked God for his soul to rest in peace.

See the touching moment below:

Nigerians gush over massive love shown to Davido at fan concert

Soon after videos from the event made the rounds online, a number of netizens were in awe of the love shown to Davido as they praised his fans for pulling off a successful event.

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

k.a.m.s.o:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

bellepeauworld:

"Hmmm he is a star even in death!!May God console your parents its well."

Mufasatundeednut:

“Wow, look at the support. Look at the massive turn out for Davido. It’s good to a great person walahi….These fans came out to celebrate Davido in large numbers knowing that Davido will not present. They just wanna pass this message to Davido telling him we will always be there for you whether or not you are here present or absent and to tell OBO, stay strong and we miss you. This is love.”

celebrity4eva:

"It is good to be good David you are a good person."

funkekut:

"True meaning of “Celebrate me while I’m alive” this is so heart warming. GodBless them all "

hantynyfehmy:

"When davido said 30BG dey my back gan, he knew what he was saying "

emeraldsomie:

"David is loved."

mojadesola_ola:

"We love david genuinely ❤️❤️❤️"

motolatheactor:

"This is pure love ❤️❤️❤️"

quin_abby20:

"OBO is blessed today and forever."

styledbyfola:

"Wow. This is amazing .. God bless them ❤️❤️"

christianna_09:

"I’m proud to be a David fan ❤️"

big_jhay_:

"This is AMAZING."

scent_by_teemah:

"I’m so emotional, this is beautiful ❤️,see love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

officialjordann:

"Davido prolly somewhere watching on live having nostalgia GOD BLESS HIM."

