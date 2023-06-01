Popular Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has caused a buzz over her reaction to the price of comedienne Real Warri Pikin’s asoebi

Recall that the comedienne recently announced her remarriage to her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu, so that they could have their dream wedding

In a new video, Lilian lamented about how she was yet to be married at all, but Warri Pikin wants to collect the little she has to remarry the same man

Popular Nigerian actress Lilian Afegbai has got people talking online after she complained about comedienne Real Warri Pikin’s asoebi.

Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha, recently announced her plans to remarry her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu, so they can finally have their dream wedding.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Lilian shared a video where she explained how she and Warri Pikin go way back and how she received an invitation to her wedding ceremony.

Actress Lilian Afegbai complains about the price of Real Warri Pikin's marriage asoebi. Photos: @lillyafe, @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

According to Lilian, she agreed to turn up, but then she was baffled after she saw the price for the asoebi.

Lily explained that Warri Pikin has been married to Ikechukwu for 10 years, but she has never even gotten a successful boyfriend talkless of getting married. According to her, Anita still wants to collect what she is managing for asoebi.

In her words:

“Anita don marry Ikechukwu since, as Anita don marry Ikechukwu, me I never even see successful boyfriend for years talkless of one marriage. Anita con talk say e wan marry again. I con dey wonder say whether na another person, Anita con talk say no na Ikechukwu, so e mean say e dey remarry hin husband.

“All I have now I’m managing it, you have two marriage, the same man you’re married once, you marry twice, me I’ve not gotten one, you wan con take wetin i get.”

Lilian Afegbai talks about living a fake life

Not stopping there, Lilian added that she initially ignored Anita’s message about the asoebi only for the comedienne to remind her to pay up. The movie star explained that she felt pressured and sent her last money to the bride-to-be.

According to her, someone cannot marry once, marry twice and still take her own things. She explained that even though she is living a fake life, it does not mean a person should choke her.

In her words:

“You cannot marry once, marry twice, and you are still taking my own things. I don't have a man, you want to still take my money from me, that’s not fair. Person dey live fake life no mean say may una choke {am}, the fake life na constructive fake life, you dey plan am, na strategic, showbiz.”

See the funny video below:

Lilian Afegbai’s video lamenting about price of Real Warri Pikin’s asoebi raises mixed feelings

Lily’s video soon went viral on social media, and it raised a series of mixed reactions. Some netizens noted that Lilian was using humour to express her true feelings, while others said she should have declined to buy the asoebi. Read some of their comments below:

philopearl_:

“Someone had to say it jokingly or seriously I really don’t understand the concept of remarrying the same person and asking people to buy aso ebi.”

_latoyajackson:

“No worry dem fit share man as souvenir for the wedding. Just slay come first.”

xees_glams_:

“… Abeg make Una no dy pressure akanchanwa baddie o.”

tolux_ventures:

“Total waste of data. You should have simply told her you are not buying. Simple!”

oluwaseyifunmi_pearl:

“Did I sense jealousy......if you want to support her, support her. If not, tell her 5 you no get money.. but you can turn us for the cloth we you get....but leave her alone with her marriage renewal...na her choice...it's ok for her to renew her vows with her husband..”

enhancement_herbs:

“Are you now b!tter cos of her marriage ? This is pure w!tch craft.”

king_jozef:

“People will say how they feel but they'll lace their words with a lil jibes so it comes off as cruise but na lie . Laugh at your own peril.”

nenejones_esq:

“ The fake life na constructive fake life. You dey plan am. This chic is gradually turning to a comedienne.”

Lilian Afegbai shares funny experience after they took light abroad

Lilian Afegbai took to social media to share her horrible experience with power failure outside the country.

The actress, who was in South Africa, bemoaned that cellular networks and data services become unavailable anytime electricity is down.

In the post she shared, she wrote:

"I nor know say Nepa dey take light for abroad."

