Popular Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai, recently caused an online buzz after she spoke on her requirements before getting married to a man

According to her, she wants a comfortable guy who has a house in his own name and a car among other things

Lilian’s disclosure raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens as a number of them disagreed with the actress

Popular Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai, gave Netizens a lot to talk about over her list of preferences in a man.

While speaking with media personality, Toke Makinwa, on her Toke Moments show, Lilian opened up that she is looking to settle down with a comfortable guy.

When asked what a comfortable guy means to her, she explained that he has to have a house in his own name and a car among other things.

Actress Lilian Afegbai says a man should have house in his name before settling down. Photos: @lillyafe, @tokemoments

She said:

“I’m not looking for a billionaire, I’m looking for a comfortable guy, be able to do basic things. Comfortable for me, have a house, have a car..”

When explaining further, the movie star added that something is wrong with a guy who doesn’t have a house in his name before settling down.

According to her, she is already making monthly payments on her own house and in no time, she will be done with it.

She said:

“Then something is wrong, because even me as a young girl, I’m already paying small small. Every month I go squeeze money, pay, before you know now, I go don pay finish. So you cannot come and tell me now that you really need so much money to buy a house in Lagos. That’s a lie, that means you don’t understand real estate, that means you can’t even be with me, we’re not even mentally inclined. So God has chased you.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Lilian Afegbai says she can’t settle with a man who doesn’t have house in his name

The actress’ disclosure of her preference in a man caused a big buzz on social media with netizens reacting.

Read what some of them had to say below:

amyskitchenandtreats:

“There's nothing wrong with what she said (basic things) like car and house is very essential.”

omahfitness:

“Nobody should pressure my brothers sha. Be like something dey really worry una for head.”

ibeautifi_:

“It's her choice and life. Some men are becoming too feminine, and want only rich women. More women are hustling hard to be comfortable, it's okay to want the same energy.”

toccanada:

“She said for herself, so she is right.”

lab_cosmetics:

“Aunty be calming down, he can always buy a house later. You sound like vou are willing to start average yet big, pls choose one. Toke said 1 car lol how many e for get b4?”

superwoman9ja:

“Before you critise her, understand that it is her preference. More so she wants a man whose ambition matches hers.”

tinie.temper:

“You people where sha not deaf when she said she's already paying for her own house in bits, so someone that wants to marry her should have that plan too. Abi she go leave her house con stay rented apartment?”

rosythrone:

“Sha it's better you're comfortable with some basic things before u settle down, it's for ur own good.”

timiagbaje:

“What about a woman that settles down before having a house in her name?”

fisayoodu:

“Na rubbish talk jare.”

chefdeee:

“It's a crime to be a man in this generation.”

obilewon:

“Smh, it's always the women who can't keep a man to save their life.”

the13thvogue:

“She simply wants someone in her class... atleast, someone that can afford the basics for starting a family... she was even begging Toke that a car is okay it's simple.”

bestdressednigerians:

“It's the little girls that listen to these people and believe everything they say I'm worried about.”

Interesting.

