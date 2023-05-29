Nigerian renowned chef Hild Baci got the admiration of many once again as she attended the inauguration of her state Akwa Ibom

The much-loved kitchen expert was seen in her beautiful native dress as she graced the event in the company of her team

Recall that Legit.ng reported that she was welcomed like a queen when she returned to her state in preparation for the inauguration

Nigerian world’s best chef, Hilda Baci, showed solidarity towards the new government as she attended the inauguration of her state Akwa Ibom.

The celebrity chef was adorned in a native Ankara attire as videos captured the moment she graced the honourable event of her state happening all over the federation.

Hilda Baci attends inauguration of her state Akwa Ibom Credit: @olorisupergirl, @hildbaci

Source: Instagram

However, Legit.ng reported that the renowned chef was welcomed like a queen when she returned to her home, in preparation for Governor-elect Pastor Umo Eno’s inauguration in Akwa Ibom.

See the video of Hilda Baci at Akwa Ibom’s inauguration

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to video of Hilda Baci at Akwa Ibom’s inauguration

olamidelad:

"She deserves it all."

hecofficial:

"Hilda looks like a lady that just wants to be the best version of herself and bother nobody. Good vibes I genuinely love to see women win in ways that break the stereotype."

___itzsam88:

"No be only big brother kids go Dey famous for doing nothing let’s have another trend like this one."

obyglowtainer:

"A woman and her squad winnning. She wins, they all win . She’s an inspiration ."

the_nolanbrand:

"This lady fine ooooo, I am happy she is making waves, ladies making giant strides, we are not just known for shaking bumbum, thank you for putting women on the map Hilda."

Lata Tondon begs Nigerians attacking her as Hilda Baci smashes her record, post trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that while the wait is on for the Guinness World Record (GWR) to confirm if celebrity chef Hilda Baci holds the new record for the longest cooking marathon, the current holder, Indian chef Lata Tondon speaks out against the constant attacks from Nigerians on her page.

Tondon, in a post shared on her page, begged Nigerians to please maintain peace and sheath the attacks hurled at her on her page while they wait for GWR's confirmation.

In her public plea, the Indian chef noted that she is peace-loving and sees no reason for the attacks.

Source: Legit.ng