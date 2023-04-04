Popular Nigerian comedienne, Warri Pikin, recently left social media users gushing over her new photos

The entertainer who is gearing up to have her dream wedding had a photo shoot in which she rocked a peach dress

While many people complimented the look, others were more concerned about how she was able to breathe in it

Anita Asuoha who is better known as Warri Pikin recently got social media users gushing over with love.

The popular Nigerian comedienne is set to have her dream wedding with her husband, and has released stunning pre-wedding photos.

Photos of Warri Pikin and her husband Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

In the photos, her beau is seen in the popular Isiagu print which he paired with a red cap, white pants and black shoes and a single-strand coral necklace.

His wife, on the hand, came through looking a thick glass of peach goodness in a gorgeous dress designed by Lakimmy Fashion.

The look featured a sweetheart neckline with a bedazzled corset bodice and sheer-infused sleeves.

Check out the look below:

Fans react to video of Warri Pikin in peach corset dress

_lolashub:

"Who Dey breath?"

julezdefabbeautystudio:

"So beautiful . That colour on her melanin skin is da bomb."

pwettybeth:

"Nice outfit but hope she dey breathe sha."

chii.ogbu:

"Peach is such a cute colour."

nana.stanley:

"Lovely, hope you can breathe sha."

follureclothing:

"This dress, the colour."

mobnaturals:

"Beautiful. But this corset of a thing isn’t for me sha o."

