Actress Bukola Awoyemi also known as Arugba, has issued a notice through her lawyer on her relationship with actor Damola Olatunji

According to Notice, the two movie stars have never been married despite being blessed with two kids

The Notice also revealed they are no longer together as they have gone their separate ways but would jointly take care of their kids

Popular Yoruba actress Bukola Awoyemi popularly known as Arugba, has cleared the air on her relationship with actor Damola Olatunji.

In a latest post via her Instagram page, Arugba shared a Notice issued by her lawyers confirming she and Damola were no longer together.

Bukola Arugba & Damola Olatunji to jointly take care of their kids. Credit: @oluwabukola_arugba @damolaolatunji

Source: Instagram

The Notice also revealed the two movie stars, who have two children (twins) together, were never married to each other.

While they have gone their separate ways, Arugba and Damola agreed to jointly ensure their children's well-being and welfare.

An extract from the Notice read:

"They are no longer an item. They have gone their seperate ways and this is without any hard feelings or ill will. They have never being married to each other but they are blessed with two children (twins)."

See Arugba's post below:

