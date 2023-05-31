Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage seems to have been brought back to reality in a brutal fashion as she returns to the country days after the Presidential inauguration

The singer, who had been trending online after a photo of her and a man sharing a moment on a beach in Brazil, seems to have other things bothering her

Tiwa, in a post shared on her Instagram page, lamented about the fuel scarcity that has hit the country, noting that within an hour of returning, she was already frustrated

Internationally renowned Afrobeat artist, Tiwa Savage, has joined many other Nigerians to air their frustration and anger about the current fuel scarcity and hike in price that hit the country days after the presidential inauguration.

Tiwa, who recently returned to the country from Brazil, revealed that within an hour of arriving in Nigeria, one of her cars' tires blew out while another was in a queue trying to get fuel.

Singer Tiwa Savage trends online after snaps of her and a man on the beach sharing a kiss went viral. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer also noted that she has issues with electricity in her house, and all the challenges have left her frustrated, wanting to log off and go back to where she is coming from.

Tiwa's threat to dump Nigeria is coming hours after she posted a picture of herself kissing a man on the beach during her time in Brazil.

See Tiwa Savage's post lamenting the fuel scarcity situation in the country:

See how netizens reacted to Tiwa Savage lamentations about Nigeria

@hayuurr:

"Small suffer you wan run, no carry music sing for us again. Go dey sing for Brazilians."

@tonia.gram_:

"God abeg. I no want miss Buhari o."

@bcoin_marshal:

"Mama you supposed get solar oh!"

@lifeoflagos_:

"Tiwa is beautiful and sxy . Tiwa please let’s go to Brazil together."

@ayzne_:

"Don’t leave me , this not a good one for us all, tighten your seat belts ."

@wives_and_mothers:

"The country situation touch everybody. Both the rich and poor. It is well."

@boyroyys:

"If you can travel easily like this trust me you don’t know what God has done for you."

@oluwakemi._o:

"Naija can frustrate somebody tbh all Nigerians should enter heaven becos we don pass thru hell already."

@ms_leemart:

"Both the rich & poor is in this together. Nigeria would humble you."

@rilimillz3:

"Even the rich complains in naija,yet we wonder why some rich folks in naija wanna relocate abroad? There is something called peace of mind."

