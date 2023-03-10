Singer Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil have left internet users gushing after coming together for an adorable video

The mother and son were spotted carrying out a choreographed dance routine for the viral hit track, Who’s Your Guy

The video stirred sweet reactions from netizens with some people pointing out that they want to have their own kids too

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Singer Tiwa Savage doesn’t joke around when it comes to prioritizing mummy time for her only son, Jamil Balogun.

The afrobeats diva recently joined her little man for a fun TikTok challenge that has since left internet users gushing.

Tiwa Savage and son's TikTok challenge melts hearts. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Jamil and his mum were spotted in front of a recording device carrying out choreographer moves to her verse of the remix of Spyro’s hit track Who is Your Guy.

A different portion of the video captured the moment Tiwa drew her son closer and locked him in a sweet embrace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the clip below:

Tiwa's fans react online

a.b.b.y.g.a.l said:

"Jam jam is her twin!"

jaybee172 said:

"Be like sey na only Tiwa get the whole gene for JamJam."

official_jolz said:

"Be like say I go give one girl belle like this, to born don hungry me now ."

adeyebaomoba said:

"People saying they feel like giving birth, pampers don cost oooo... Cerelac price no joke at all."

walknfits said:

"I love the relationship they have Abeg ❤️."

borderless_experiences said:

"This right here is how you build a child confidence!! Not the way our parents raised most of us traumatizing us all in the name of discipline."

blvck_av said:

"Is it just me or my love for Tiwa increased x100000000 after hearing her version of this song?"

Spryo warns ladies twerking to his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro sounded a note of warning to fans and content creators filming dance videos to his hit song, Who’s your Guy.

The rave of the moment in an Instastory post made it clear that he wouldn’t be reposting provocative videos exposing body parts.

Spyro’s disclaimer sparked hilarious reactions from netizens with some people making fun of his modest approach.

Source: Legit.ng