A funny video of music star Tiwa Savage and her son has surfaced on social media to the delight of many

Jamil was seen finishing up a haircut, and his mum proceeded to charge the young man for services rendered

Netizens found the video hilarious, with some mentioning that Jamil thought he was getting a free service

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and her little boy, Jamil, have warmed hearts in the online community after they were spotted in a video.

The short clip captured the moment Jamil got a haircut and helped himself down from the chair after the service.

Tiwa Savage bills her son after giving him haircut. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

However, his mum was quick to note that the hair service would cost him a total of $1 (N464), and Jamil simply agreed to her demands.

Watch the cute clip below:

Tiwa Savage’s fans react

As expected, the video sparked funny reactions from netizens, with many noting that the young man wasn't expecting his mum to bill him for the service provided.

Read some comments sighted below:

anwakings_ave said:

"Baba think say naa free service ."

walletexch_'s profile picture

"Baba didn’t see it coming He said okay in lowkey voice Oga pay for service jor."

highlife__s said:

"This boy no Dey grow?"

thatdimplegirl.rae_ said:

"It's the cute okay for me."

onwuzulumbamariam said:

"I love the way tiwa talks to her son so calmly. That boy is going to grow to be a fine gentleman."

Tiwa Savage confirms there was a security breach at her Lagos residence

Still in a related story about the Afrobeats diva, Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage issued a statement on social media amid trending rumours that she was a target for kidnappers.

According to the singer, there was indeed a major security breach at her Lagos residence, but some suspects have been picked up for questioning.

The singer expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who expressed concern over her well-being.

One social media user who reacted wrote:

"They wan go rob her they want that her ice necklace . Imagine the mindset of some men just cos they think she is a single woman so they can just go rob her anyhow. Chai. Jail straight."

