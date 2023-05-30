Singer Spyro has expressed his gratitude to God as he commenced his Europe tour, as he revealed going international was not part of his initial plan

The Who Is Your Guy star also revealed the hit song featuring the Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage made 40 million views in 2 months

Spyro went on to use his story to inspire his fans while assuring them that their moment would come

Nigerian singer Spyro has officially started his Europe tour, where he will be visiting nothing less than 20 cities.

Spyro, who gained attention after releasing a remix of his hit song Who Is Your Guy featuring Tiwa Savage, revealed it garnered 40 million views in 2 months as he expressed gratitude to God.

He also shared pictures of him outside the country on his social media timeline.

Spyro shares new pictures of him outside Nigeria. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

According to Spyro, he only wanted to make a hit song as going international was only a future plan, but God had other plans for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his word:

"I just wanted a HIT here in Nigeria , going international was a future plan ,but JEHOVA OVERDO decided to start me up internationally.

He went on to encourage his fans to wait on God as their time would come.

See his post below:

Check out more pictures below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Spyro

Legit.ng captured messages some of the singer's fans dropped in his comment section, see them below:

crazeclown:

"It’s really CRAZY! God of over do .

ugonn_aya:

"Gods Grace is sufficient and his blessings comes with great peace…."

real_alexpoka:

"You’re good but don’t be lazy !!! At least pull out EP this year. Imagine u have 5songs this yr u bet they will all be hit . This is ur time so pull out many much music out so u can stand well in industry. Don’t miss used ur time."

comediangeeo:

"I told a friend this is an ever green song... Nd it's been awhile we had such from this generation artist❤️❤️❤️❤️... Worldwide ✅ Spyro to the world."

Portable drags Spyro

Portable sparked reactions online with a video where he called out Who's Your Guy crooner Spyro.

The singer, in his usual manner, laced his words with insult for Spyro, who, in his words, has not made it in the industry to reject features and collaborations.

Portable bragged about how he has collaborated, travelled, and dropped hits in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng