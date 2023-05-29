It was a drama time for guests and well-wishers at a wedding as the groom put up a mind-boggling showcase

Unlike his calm wife-to-be, the groom stole the show with his crazy and energetic dance that left many asking questions

A video capturing his dance display left many netizens in stitches as they expressed worry for his wife

A groom sure made his wedding an unforgettable one for guests and his bride owing to the manner in which he danced.

In a trending video, he faced the bride and broke into energetic legwork and hand moves that stunned people.

He did crazy dance steps. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

His bride however stood and did not move so much as she watched her man take over proceedings on the dance floor.

At some points in the video, the man took some steps back as he did some leg dance before moving closer to the bride.

Some netizens tried to find reasons as to why he danced in that way.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@chasestyles_official said:

"E no easy to marry abeg make Ona leave am make him dance."

@rodriguezzabion100 said:

"Sleep of Omi Ogi ferefe tonight hope wife don steam that place because every where must be like Omi Ogi ferefe."

@my2ktop said:

"Maybe his wife is about to get 6 months free clothes from us to cut him clothing cost for the next 6 months. We are looking for a brand ambassador ladies to give 6 months supply of free clothes."

@abolanle96 said:

"Brother Bernard no borrow money do wedding iyawo u go hear am dis night."

@moponz said:

"He was about to start generator it didn’t start then he kicked the generator then hurt his legs , so he was in pains and pretending to be cool."

@adanne_precious said:

"Some people go just dey dance nonsense on their wedding day it’s embarrassing."

@zevigins said:

"You can’t blame this guy, if you finds out he has been spending for this woman for the past 42 years and he finally sealed the contract so he needs to celebrate."

