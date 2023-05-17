Singer Spyro has shared a new video showing the moment he returned to his old neighbourhood before his rise to fame

Spyro shared a view of the room he used to occupy as he recounted killing 98 mosquitoes in one night

The singer, who expressed gratitude to God, said he returned to his old neighbourhood to relive his memories and count his blessings

Popular singer and songwriter Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has left many talking on social media after he shared a video showing the moment he visited his old neighbourhood.

In the video he shared via his social media timeline, Spyro said he visited the place to relive his memories and count his blessings as he went on to show the room he used to live in.

Spyro shared how his mum had to beg his landlord on his behalf. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The singer, who gained popularity after a feature with Tiwa Savage on his hit song 'Who's Your Guy", recounted how he killed 98 mosquitoes in one night.

He also shared how his mother met with the landlord to beg him so that he could pay the annual rent for the room in two instalments.

In the video, Spyro also gave money to those in his old neighbourhood. He advised his fans and followers never to use their current situation to judge themselves, as everyone is a work in progress.

Reactions as Spyro returns to his old neighbourhood

See some of the comments below:

skales:

"98 mosquitoes gaddamn glory to God ."

joshuaisraelpf:

"Judging From the posture of your heart, it's clear that you'll be around for a long time. Love you champ❤️."

niyola:

"He said if He be lifted up, he will draw all men! Keep spreading the good news bro ❤️."

official_soliwest:

"This man is very religious."

bankywellington:

"Thank God for grace. More wins bro ."

anne.ointed:

"See what the Lord has done ❤️."

djmaphy:

"Story’s touching and I tap from your blessings But how you take know say the mosquitoes na 98."

01kwc:

"Spyro still dey imagine na like film success dey be more."

am_gifty_lee:

"E go reach everybody in Jesus name."

